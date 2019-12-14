Funeral held for bdnews24.com sports journalist Arnab Majumder

Arnab, also known by the nickname Dipayon, was cremated at the Netrakona crematorium on Saturday.

On Friday, he died at the age of only 27.

The mortal remains of the young journalist were kept in a mortuary overnight. His relatives waited for his only sister Subhadra Urmila Majumder, a physician pursuing higher studies in Chennai, to arrive in Netrakona.

Sports journalists and media volunteers put up a banner mourning Arnab at the media stand of the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board also expressed condolences over his death. A condolence message was shown on the giant screen at the stadium during a match of the Bangabandhu BPL T20 tournament on Friday.

Arnab went out of home at Dakshinkhan in Dhaka on Friday afternoon to buy medicines when he fell sick.

He was taken to a hospital in the neighbourhood with the help of police when he fell unconscious at the pharmacy.

The doctor at the emergency department said he had already died.

Arnab lived at the home of his uncle in the capital. He started working in the media while studying computer science and engineering in a private university. It was his love for sports that drove him to pick sports journalism.

Before joining bdnews24.com in October, he had worked with The Daily Samakal’s sports news team for three years.