Arsenal roar back to win group, Kiev, Lazio go out
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Dec 2019 02:27 AM BdST Updated: 13 Dec 2019 02:28 AM BdST
Arsenal came from two goals down to draw 2-2 away to Standard Liege and win their group while Dynamo Kiev and Lazio both crashed out of the Europa League after the final round of group games on Thursday.
After a sluggish first half, Arsenal went behind to two deflected strikes by Samuel Bastien and Selim Amallah before bursting into life after the break when Alexandre Lacazette and Bukayo Saka scored to put them level.
Eintracht Frankfurt looked set to go through as Group F winners until they conceded two late goals to lose 3-2 to bottom side Vitoria Guimaraes, putting the Gunners through as group winners on 11 points, with the Germans second on nine.
Swedish side Malmo FF won their Scandinavian derby against FC Copenhagen, topping Group B ahead of their Danish rivals thanks to a 1-0 away win, while Dynamo Kiev slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at home by bottom side Lugano to crash out.
Italian side Lazio were also eliminated after losing 2-0 away to bottom side Rennes, meaning that CFR Cluj of Romania, who beat Group E winners Celtic 2-0 at home, will join the Scots in the last 32.
Austrian side LASK finished top of Group D thanks to a superb 2-0 home win over Sporting Lisbon, who had goalkeeper Renan Ribeiro sent off as he conceded a 35th-minute penalty, with the Portuguese side finishing second.
In Switzerland, FC Basel scored a goal in each half as they cruised to victory in Group C with a comfortable 2-0 win over Trabzonspor, and they will be joined in the next round by Getafe, who hammered ten-man Krasnodar 3-0 at home.
