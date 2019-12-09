SA Games: Suma Biswas wins gold in archery
Published: 09 Dec 2019 10:42 AM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2019 10:48 AM BdST
Suma Biswas has won a gold medal in compound singles event of women in archery in South Asian Games in Nepal.
She beat her Sri Lankan competitor by 142-134 at Pokhara on Monday morning.
