SA Games: Suma Biswas wins gold in archery

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Dec 2019 10:42 AM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2019 10:48 AM BdST

Suma Biswas has won a gold medal in compound singles event of women in archery in South Asian Games in Nepal.

She beat her Sri Lankan competitor by 142-134 at Pokhara on Monday morning.

 

More to follow

