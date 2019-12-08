Home > Sport

SA Games: Bangladesh bag gold in archery

  Sports Correspondent from Kathmandu,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Dec 2019 12:15 PM BdST Updated: 08 Dec 2019 01:13 PM BdST

Bangladeshi archers have clinched gold in the men’s recurve team event at the ongoing 13th South Asian Games in Nepal.

Ace marksman Roman Sana, Tamimul Islam, and Hakim Mohammad Rubel were part of the team that beat Sri Lanka by 5-3 sets in Pokhara.

The win takes Bangladesh’ gold medal tally to eight.

