SA Games: Bangladesh bag gold in archery
Sports Correspondent from Kathmandu, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Dec 2019 12:15 PM BdST Updated: 08 Dec 2019 01:13 PM BdST
Bangladeshi archers have clinched gold in the men’s recurve team event at the ongoing 13th South Asian Games in Nepal.
The win takes Bangladesh’ gold medal tally to eight.
