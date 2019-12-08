Bangladesh hit the bull’s-eye to scoop six gold on offer in SA Games archery
Bangladeshi archers started Sunday by clinching gold in the men’s recurve team event at the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal and finally rounded off the eighth day of the competition with a total of six gold hauls.
As an icing on the cake, women cricketers clinched gold after a nail-biting 2-run win against the Sri Lanka Under-23 women's team in the final of the T20 cricket tournament at the SA Games.
Ace marksman Roman Sana, Tamimul Islam, and Hakim Mohammad Rubel were part of the team that beat Sri Lanka by 5-3 sets at Pokhara in Kathmandu in the morning.
In men’s compound team event, Asim Kumar Das, Sohel Rana and Mohammad Ashikuzzaman beat Bhutan by 225-214.
Jewel Rana and Roksana Akter capped off the successful day by beating hosts Nepal in compound mixed doubles event by 148-140.
The 14-year-old archer, Eti Khatun, and Sana earlier beat Bhutan 6-2 in the recurve mixed event.
Bangladesh now have the opportunity of winning gold medals in all 10 archery events as the four final events of singles will be held on Monday.
They also hope to end the successful campaign with a few more gold medals as men’s cricket team will vie for the gold in the final match on Monday.
In cricket, the women’s team could only put 91 runs on the board in their 20 overs after a lacklustre batting performance.
But team’s pace spearhead Jahanara Alam stepped up to the challenge, conceding only four singles in the final over to restrict Sri Lanka to 89.
Sunday’s successes doubled Bangladesh’s gold tally in the competition to 14.
Earlier, Bangladesh’s most successful SA Games campaign abroad was of seven gold medals in India’s Madras (Chennai) in 1995.
At home, Bangladeshi athletes clinched highest 11 gold medals in 1993.
