SA Games 2019: Bangladesh wins gold in weightlifting and fencing
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Dec 2019 04:57 PM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2019 04:57 PM BdST
Bangladeshi athletes have won gold medals in weightlifting and fencing to cap a successful day at the ongoing 13th edition of South Asian Games in Nepal.
Jiarul Islam won gold in the weightlifting discipline by winning the men's 96kg category in Pokhara on Saturday. He cleared 120kg in snatch and 142kg in the clean and jerk, lifting a total of 262kg.
Fatema Mujib bagged Bangladesh's first gold medal in fencing after winning the women's sabre event in Kathmandu.
The wins have taken Bangladesh's gold medal tally at the event to seven.
