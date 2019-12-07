SA Games 2019: Bangladesh wins gold in weightlifting and fencing

Jiarul Islam won gold in the weightlifting discipline by winning the men's 96kg category in Pokhara on Saturday. He cleared 120kg in snatch and 142kg in the clean and jerk, lifting a total of 262kg.

Earlier, Mabia Akhter Shimanto won the women's 76kg weightlifting competition after lifting a total of 185kg at the event.

Fatema Mujib bagged Bangladesh's first gold medal in fencing after winning the women's sabre event in Kathmandu.

The wins have taken Bangladesh's gold medal tally at the event to seven.