SA Games 2019: Bangladesh's Mabia wins gold in women's 76kg weightlifting

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Dec 2019 01:23 PM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2019 01:42 PM BdST

Mabia Akhter Simanto has won gold in the women's 76kg weightlifting competition at the ongoing 13th South Asian Games in Nepal.

Mabia lifted a total of 185kg to deliver Bangladesh's fifth gold medal at the event on Saturday.

She cleared 80kg in snatch and 105kh in clean and jerk to finish ahead of Sri Lanka's BC Priyanthi and Nepal's Tara Devi.

Mabia had also clinched gold in the 63kg weightlifting event at the 2016 SA Games in India. 

