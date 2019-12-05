Rashford at the double as Manchester United sink Mourinho's Spurs
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Dec 2019 03:43 AM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2019 03:43 AM BdST
Jose Mourinho's return to Old Trafford ended in defeat with Marcus Rashford scoring twice for Manchester United in a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.
Mourinho was sacked as United manager almost a year ago and this was his first defeat in four games since taking over from Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs last month.
United grabbed a seventh minute lead when Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez came off second best in a tussle with Jesse Lingard and the ball fell to Rashford, who confidently unleashed a low drive which rattled in off the post.
Rashford, in oustanding form, then had a dipping drive brilliantly tipped on to the bar by Spurs keeper Paulo Gazzaniga and United created a series of good openings, playing some of their best football of the season so far.
But six minutes before the break, a Serge Aurier shot was saved by the legs of David De Gea, the ball looped high in the air and Dele Alli produced a remarkable piece of skill to bring the ball down and twist past Fred and Ashley Young before finishing with aplomb.
It took only four minutes of the second half for United to regain their advantage.
Cutting in from the left, Rashford jinked past Aurier and burst into the box only to be tripped by Moussa Sissoko, earning a penalty. He took the spot kick himself from a short run-up and slotted home.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Gold medallist Priya released from hospital after treatment for jaw injury
- Gold medal winner Priya hospitalised with injury
- Antara brings fourth gold medal to Bangladesh in South Asian Games
- Priya secures third gold medal for Bangladesh in SA Games
- Al Amin wins second gold medal for Bangladesh in SA Games
- Messi wins record sixth men's Ballon d'Or award
- Dipu Chakma wins first gold for Bangladesh in SA Games
- Magical Messi sinks Atletico as Barca return to the top
- Ronaldo to the rescue as Juventus stumble to draw with Sassuolo
- Portugal, France and Germany in Euro 2020 super group
Most Read
- Google’s founders step aside as Sundar Pichai takes over Alphabet
- ACC approves charges against ex-chief justice Sinha, 10 others in loan fraud case
- ‘I don’t know Prince Andrew,’ Trump says. Photos say otherwise
- Police interrogate suspect over Mirpur double murder
- Woman, housemaid found dead in Dhaka home, police recover bodies
- ‘Unknown’ man supplied Islamic State-inspired cap, Dhaka cafe militant tells court
- Gold medal winner Priya hospitalised with injury
- Physicist Prof Ajoy Roy, father of slain writer-blogger Avijit, is on life support
- Impeachment report says Trump solicited foreign election interference
- DNCC adds mist blowers, vehicle-mounted foggers to its anti-mosquito arsenal