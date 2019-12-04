Gold medallist Priya released from hospital after treatment for jaw injury
Sports Correspondent from Kathmandu, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Dec 2019 07:50 PM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2019 07:50 PM BdST
Bangladeshi athlete Marjan Aktar Priya has been released from a hospital in Nepal after treatment for a severe jaw injury a day after she won a karate gold medal in the South Asian Games.
Priya received a hard blow to her jaw during a team event on Wednesday.
Doctors immediately gave her primary treatment and she was later transferred to Blue Cross Hospital.
Doctors gave her painkiller and ran a CT scan on her.
Neurosurgeon Abhishek Chaturvedi monitored Priya’s condition after the CT scan.
“The report is normal,” he told bdnews24.com.
The doctor prescribed medication and rest for at least a week.
Priya can travel by air during this period but cannot practise or compete.
Syed Shahed Reza, the general secretary of Bangladesh Olympic Association, said that the doctors would keep Priya under observation for another couple of hours.
Quoting Prajjal Man Shresta, a senior consultant at the hospital, Reza said Priya was out of danger.
Earlier, doctor Shresta said the athlete was feeling drowsy and pain on her neck.
“There may be a problem with her brain. Our neurosurgeon will examine her shortly. Afterwards, there will be more tests,” Shresta said.
Priya’s opponent was a heavyweight player, said Abida Sultana, another Bangladeshi athlete who was staying with Priya at the hospital.
“She was hit hard. The doctor here performed an ECG on her first. The tests came out normal. The only problem is that her consciousness is a little low. She is saying that the back of her head hurts. The doctor has given her painkillers.”
