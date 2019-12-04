Home > Sport

Gold medal winner Priya hospitalised with injury

  Sports Correspondent from Kathmandu,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Dec 2019 02:48 PM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2019 03:23 PM BdST

Bangladeshi athlete Marjan Aktar Priya has been hospitalised with a severe jaw injury a day after she secured a gold medal in karate in the South Asian Games.

Priya was injured during a team event on Wednesday.

Priya received a hard blow to her jaw during a fight with a Sri Lankan competitor. The doctors immediately gave her primary treatment and she was later transferred to Blue Cross Hospital.

Priya is being kept in the emergency department for now, said Prajjal Man Shresta, a senior consultant at the hospital. Doctors will run a computerised tomography or CT scan on her.

A neurosurgeon will monitor Priya’s condition after the CT scan.

"She is in a drowsy state and is feeling pain on her neck. There may be a problem with her brain. Our neurosurgeon will examine her shortly. Afterwards, there will be more tests,” Shresta said.

Priya’s opponent was a heavyweight player, said Abida Sultana, another Bangladeshi athlete staying with Priya at the hospital.

“She received a hard hit. The doctor here performed an ECG first. The tests came out normal. The only problem is that her consciousness is a little low. She is saying that the back of her head hurts. The doctor has given her painkillers.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

SA games: Priya hospitalised with injury

SA Games: Antara wins fourth gold for Bangladesh

SA Games: Priya secures third gold for Bangladesh

Messi wins  Ballon d'Or

Dipu Chakma wins gold in SA Games

Football - La Liga Santander - Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - December 1, 2019 Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal with Luis Suarez. Reuters

Messi sinks Atletico as Barca go top

Ronaldo scores to rescue Juve draw against Sassuolo

Portugal, France, Germany in Euro 2020 super group

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.