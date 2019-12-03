Priya secures third gold medal for Bangladesh in SA Games

Female athlete Marjan Aktar Priya has secured a gold medal in karate in the 13th edition of South Asian Games in Nepal, bringing the third gold medal to Bangladesh in the competition.

Priya defeated Pakistan’s Kosra Sana by 4-3 points in the women’s individual under-55kg weight category on Tuesday. Previously, Bangladesh’s Al Amin won a gold in the men's individual under-60kg weight category in karate on Tuesday.