Home > Sport

Priya secures third gold medal for Bangladesh in SA Games

  Sports Correspondent from Kathmundu,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Dec 2019 12:57 PM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2019 12:57 PM BdST

Female athlete Marjan Aktar Priya has secured a gold medal in karate in the 13th edition of South Asian Games in Nepal, bringing the third gold medal to Bangladesh in the competition.

Priya defeated Pakistan’s Kosra Sana by 4-3 points in the women’s individual under-55kg weight category on Tuesday.

Previously, Bangladesh’s Al Amin won a gold in the men's individual under-60kg weight category in karate on Tuesday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Messi wins  Ballon d'Or

Dipu Chakma wins gold in SA Games

Football - La Liga Santander - Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - December 1, 2019 Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal with Luis Suarez. Reuters

Messi sinks Atletico as Barca go top

Ronaldo scores to rescue Juve draw against Sassuolo

Portugal, France, Germany in Euro 2020 super group

Real see off Alaves to go top

Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey celebrates scoring their second goal with Martin Dubravka. Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Manchester City - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - November 30, 2019, Reuters

Shelvey's gem leaves Man City frustrated at Newcastle

Did Arsenal fans get Emery fired?

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.