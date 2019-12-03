Priya secures third gold medal for Bangladesh in SA Games
Sports Correspondent from Kathmundu, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Dec 2019 12:57 PM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2019 12:57 PM BdST
Female athlete Marjan Aktar Priya has secured a gold medal in karate in the 13th edition of South Asian Games in Nepal, bringing the third gold medal to Bangladesh in the competition.
Priya defeated Pakistan’s Kosra Sana by 4-3 points in the women’s individual under-55kg weight category on Tuesday.
Previously, Bangladesh’s Al Amin won a gold in the men's individual under-60kg weight category in karate on Tuesday.
