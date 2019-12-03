Home > Sport

Al Amin wins second gold medal for Bangladesh in SA Games

  Md Jubear from Kathmandu,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Dec 2019 11:22 AM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2019 11:29 AM BdST

Al Amin has won gold in karate of the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal, the second gold medal for Bangladesh during the event.

The athlete became the best in the men's individual under-60 kg weight on Tuesday.

On Monday, Dipu Chakma bagged the first gold medal for Bangladesh in the Taekwondo event.

