Al Amin wins second gold medal for Bangladesh in SA Games
Md Jubear from Kathmandu, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Dec 2019 11:22 AM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2019 11:29 AM BdST
Al Amin has won gold in karate of the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal, the second gold medal for Bangladesh during the event.
The athlete became the best in the men's individual under-60 kg weight on Tuesday.
On Monday, Dipu Chakma bagged the first gold medal for Bangladesh in the Taekwondo event.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Messi wins record sixth men's Ballon d'Or award
- Dipu Chakma wins first gold for Bangladesh in SA Games
- Magical Messi sinks Atletico as Barca return to the top
- Ronaldo to the rescue as Juventus stumble to draw with Sassuolo
- Portugal, France and Germany in Euro 2020 super group
- Arsenal’s fans rant on YouTube. Did they get the coach fired?
- Shelvey's late gem leaves Man City frustrated at Newcastle
- Real Madrid dig deep to see off Alaves and go top
- Emery pays price for failing to reverse Arsenal decline
- Arsenal sack Emery and name 'invincible' Ljungberg as interim boss
Most Read
- Dipu Chakma wins first gold for Bangladesh in SA Games
- Bangladesh reaps little benefit from Chinese credits as it plays catch-up with timeline
- Bangladesh plans to ban e-cigarettes amid growing health concerns
- Antara secures first medal for Bangladesh in SA Games
- Bangladesh plans to use environment-friendly bricks in construction
- Hasina calls for swift climate action to create a world liveable for future generation
- Magical Messi sinks Atletico as Barca return to the top
- Petrol station owners suspend strike until Dec 15
- India’s export ban will lead Bangladesh to raise onion production, Tofail hopes
- Industries minister admits 'syndicate' does exist in market after Tofail denial