Portugal, France and Germany in Euro 2020 super group
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Dec 2019 01:10 AM BdST Updated: 01 Dec 2019 01:10 AM BdST
Defending champions Portugal will be in the same Euro 2020 group as France and Germany while England meet Croatia in a repeat of last year's World Cup semi-final following a lop-sided and complicated draw on Saturday.
World champions France, 2014 World Cup winners Germany and Portugal will be joined in Group F, to be played in Munich and Budapest, by the winners of playoff A or D in by far the toughest of the six first-round pools.
Portugal were among the third seeded teams because of their relatively poor performance in the qualifiers while France were one of the second seeds.
Their consolation is that, in addition to the top two teams in each group, the four best third-placed sides also qualify for the round of 16
England and Croatia, who play the first Group D match in London, will be joined by the Czech Republic and the eventual winners of playoff C -- either Scotland, Norway, Serbia or Israel.
The tournament will be played in 12 different European countries in a one-off format to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European Championship.
Other favourites were given a much easier-looking ride.
Italy, who won all 10 qualifying games as they bounced back from failing to make the last World Cup, will face Turkey, Wales and Switzerland in Group A, in Rome and Baku.
"We have a slight advantage by playing at home. Maybe some will think we are favourites but we need to confirm everything on the pitch, as always," Italy coach Roberto Mancini said.
Euro 2008 and 2012 champions Spain, who will jointly host Group E in Bilbao with Dublin, play Sweden, Poland and playoff winner B -- either Bosnia, Slovakia, Ireland or Northern Ireland.
Belgium's opponents in Group B will be Denmark and Russia --who are both host nations -- and Finland, who will be making their first appearance in a European Championship or World Cup.
The Netherlands, who like Italy missed out on the last World Cup, were pitted against Ukraine, Austria and playoff winner A or D in Group C, which will be played in Amsterdam and Bucharest.
Under the complex rules, all host nations will play their three group games at home until there are two hosts in the same group, in which case a draw decides where they meet.
This meant that a number of teams had already been allocated to their groups before the draw began.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Portugal, France and Germany in Euro 2020 super group
- Arsenal’s fans rant on YouTube. Did they get the coach fired?
- Shelvey's late gem leaves Man City frustrated at Newcastle
- Real Madrid dig deep to see off Alaves and go top
- Emery pays price for failing to reverse Arsenal decline
- Arsenal sack Emery and name 'invincible' Ljungberg as interim boss
- Man City owners to buy 65% stake in India's Mumbai City FC
- Astana fight back to beat youthful Man United 2-1
- Messi scores in 700th match as Barca ease into last-16
- Dybala's stunning free kick gives Juve win over Atletico
Most Read
- London attacker released last year after terrorism offences, prompting recriminations
- Dhaka University tops Bangladeshi institutions in QS rankings
- Onion prices drop slightly in Dhaka as import boosts supplies
- Police shoot dead man who killed two in London stabbing, call it terrorist attack
- IGP wants Bangladeshi police at missions abroad for female worker safety
- Brazil's president accuses actor DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires, offers no evidence
- Bazlur, Mannafi to lead AL’s Dhaka north, south units
- Dhaka University fails to attract foreign students
- ‘Breath-taking heroism’: praise for Londoners who tackled knife attacker