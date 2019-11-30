Shelvey's late gem leaves Man City frustrated at Newcastle
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Nov 2019 08:56 PM BdST Updated: 30 Nov 2019 08:56 PM BdST
Champions Manchester City dropped two vital points in the Premier League title race as Jonjo Shelvey's stunning late strike earned struggling Newcastle United a 2-2 home draw on Saturday.
A scrappy game was drifing towards a draw when Kevin De Bruyne's 82nd-minute thunderbolt looked to have won the game for City who began the day nine points behind Liverpool.
Yet for the second time in the match, Newcastle replied quickly as Shelvey curled a shot past Ederson in the 88th minute.
Raheem Sterling had fired City in front in the 22nd minute but their lead lasted only three minutes as Jetro Willems finished off a fine Newcastle move.
Despite enjoying overwhelming territorial superiority, City lacked their usual cutting edge as Newcastle sat deep but De Bruyne's late 25-metre strike which cannoned in off the underside of the crossbar appeared to have sealed it.
Newcastle had other ideas though and grabbed a point to leave City manager Pep Guardiola frustrated.
Should Liverpool beat Brighton & Hove Albion later on Saturday, they will move 11 points clear of the champions.
Steve Bruce's Newcastle moved six points clear of the relegation zone before the later kickoffs.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Emery pays price for failing to reverse Arsenal decline
- Arsenal sack Emery and name 'invincible' Ljungberg as interim boss
- Man City owners to buy 65% stake in India's Mumbai City FC
- Astana fight back to beat youthful Man United 2-1
- Messi scores in 700th match as Barca ease into last-16
- Dybala's stunning free kick gives Juve win over Atletico
- PSG produce dramatic comeback to draw 2-2 at Real Madrid
- Hands off Mbappe, PSG's Tuchel tells Real's besotted Zidane
- Bangladesh prove inadequate to the test task again
- Bangladesh female basketball player alleges abuse by coach, pulls out of SA Games
Most Read
- Jeffrey Epstein, blackmail and a lucrative ‘hot list’
- Police shoot dead man who killed two in London stabbing, call it terrorist attack
- London attacker released last year after terrorism offences, prompting recriminations
- Onion prices drop slightly in Dhaka as import boosts supplies
- Dhaka University tops Bangladeshi institutions in QS rankings
- IGP wants Bangladeshi police at missions abroad for female worker safety
- Dhaka University fails to attract foreign students
- ‘Breath-taking heroism’: praise for Londoners who tackled knife attacker
- Government is on its last legs, says BNP's Mirza Fakhrul
- Water transport workers go on strike for appointment letter, food allowance