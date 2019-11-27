Dybala's stunning free kick gives Juve win over Atletico
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Nov 2019 05:23 AM BdST Updated: 27 Nov 2019 05:23 AM BdST
Paulo Dybala curled in a free kick from the unlikeliest of angles to give Juventus a 1-0 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, which left the Spaniards with a battle to secure a round-of-16 place.
Juventus, already qualified, won the free kick just outside the penalty area and near the goal-line but the narrow angle did not deter Argentine Dybala who fired his shot over the wall and in off the crossbar in the 45th minute.
The Turin side, with 13 points from five games, made sure of winning Group D with one match to spare.
Atletico Madrid, beaten 3-0 on the same ground last season when they were on the wrong end of a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick, were left on seven points after their second successive defeat in the group, one ahead of Bayer Leverkusen.
"We are often criticised for playing badly and winning but this time we played well and didn't win," said Atletico midfielder Koke.
"It's infuriating, we created chances and gave everything but could not win. We just need to put the ball in the net."
Ronaldo, troubled recently by a knee problem, had a quiet game, avoided taking any free kicks and hurt himself when he kicked the corner flag trying to keep the ball in play, but did not appear to suffer an injury.
Atletico created the better chances despite having less possession.
Thomas Partey volleyed wide from outside the area and Saul Niguez headed over from close range when he should have done better, then forced Wojciech Szczesny to make a difficult save with a shot which went through a crowd of players.
Dybala, however, was a constant threat to Atletico and capped his display with a memorable goal just on the stroke of halftime.
Atletico continued to carve out chances after halftime but Matthijs de Ligt held the Juventus defence together and the Dutchman made a superb last-ditch tackle to deny Angel Correa a clear shot on goal.
The Mattress Makers squandered their best chance in stoppage time when Correa sent the ball across the face of goal, but Alvaro Morata, with an open goal gaping in front of him, failed to make contact.
"We played really well in the first half but we gave away too many balls playing our way out of defence," said Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dybala's stunning free kick gives Juve win over Atletico
- PSG produce dramatic comeback to draw 2-2 at Real Madrid
- Hands off Mbappe, PSG's Tuchel tells Real's besotted Zidane
- Bangladesh prove inadequate to the test task again
- Bangladesh female basketball player alleges abuse by coach, pulls out of SA Games
- India beat Bangladesh by innings and 46 runs to sweep series
- 'Happy' Mourinho vows to show passion and produce results at Spurs
- Tottenham sack manager Pochettino
- Brazil return to winning ways with 3-0 victory over South Korea
- Hazard praises Lampard's early managerial success at Chelsea
Most Read
- Bangladesh woman rescued in Saudi Arabia after alleging torture in video
- Bangladeshi man lynched by ‘Indian mob’ on Chuadanga border
- Renowned poet-architect Rabiul Husain dies at 76
- ‘Time to take out our swords': Inside Iran’s plot to attack Saudi Arabia
- Bangladesh dairy farmers asked not to panic as lumpy skin disease strikes cattle
- Court orders PBI to further investigate Shomi Kaiser case
- Ananta, Barsha ‘sign’ divorce papers
- Specifics of allegations are still obscure, says Toufique Imrose Khalidi
- Indian weather researcher’s balloon lands in Bangladesh
- Three killed, 22 injured in head-on collision between bus and truck in Faridpur