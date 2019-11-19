Brazil return to winning ways with 3-0 victory over South Korea
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Nov 2019 10:51 PM BdST Updated: 19 Nov 2019 10:51 PM BdST
Brazil returned to triumphant form after a five-game winless streak on Tuesday with the recalled Philippe Coutinho starring in a 3-0 win over South Korea.
In front of a sparse crowd in Abu Dhabi, Lucas Paqueta put Brazil 1-0 up in the ninth minute when he headed home from close range after excellent work on the left from Coutinho and Renan Lodi.
Coutinho, who was recalled to the starting line-up after a couple of matches on the bench, made it 2-0 nine minutes before halftime when he curled a superb free kick into the corner of the net from 20 meters out.
The match extended South Korea’s poor run, with the Asian side now having gone three games without scoring.
The friendly was Brazil’s last before they begin their qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup in March next year.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hazard praises Lampard's early managerial success at Chelsea
- Messi and Tite exchange words but Argentine has last laugh
- Messi goal gives Argentina 1-0 win over Brazil
- Lippi quits as big-name coaches suffer in Asian qualifying
- Ex-Arsenal boss Wenger joins FIFA as global development chief
- Sterling dropped by England after training ground 'disturbance'
- Spanish Super Cup to be held in Saudi Arabia, says federation
- No pressure to land Club World Cup crown, says Liverpool's Klopp
- Ronaldo's fitness and attitude both under the spotlight
- Liverpool go eight points clear with 3-1 victory over Man City
Most Read
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Onion prices plummet amid drop in demand
- No end in sight to transport worker strike over new law
- Truck owners, workers call indefinite strike over new law
- Former Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain faces ban for physically assaulting teammate
- Shakib Khan fined Tk 1m for breach of building design
- Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain banned for five years by BCB
- Adequate salt in stock; don’t pay heed to rumours: govt
- After Times report, China defends its crackdown on Muslims
- Transport workers block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway over new law