Ronaldo's fitness and attitude both under the spotlight
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Nov 2019 06:34 PM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2019 06:34 PM BdST
Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness and attitude has come under the spotlight after he reacted angrily to being substituted during Juventus' win over AC Milan and coach Maurizio Sarri said the 34-year-old had been nursing a knee injury for some time.
Ronaldo now faces two matches with Portugal where he will want to help the European champions guarantee their place at Euro 2020 and close in on the 100-goal milestone for his country.
He currently has 95 goals and, given his prolific record, it is not inconceivable that he could reach 100 against Lithuania and Luxemburg -- if he can play.
Ronaldo gave Sarri a dirty look and walked straight down the tunnel after being substituted in the 55th minute on Sunday, prompting widespread criticism led by former Real Madrid, Juventus and England coach Fabio Capello.
"Ronaldo hasn't dribbled past a player in three years and I remember when he could leave them on the floor," Capello told Sky Sport Italia. "Sarri was right to take him off. The fact that he did not go and sit on the bench was not a good image."
Sarri said the player had taken a knock on the knee in training a month ago was still feeling the effects.
"When he trains with high intensity and plays matches, he feels some pain. He can't train too hard and has difficulty when he kicks the ball."
Sarri added that Ronaldo was also suffering problems with his thigh and calf, raising questions as to whether the striker was taking unnecessary risks by playing on rather than taking some time out to regain full fitness.
Ronaldo's career has been remarkably injury-free and his longest layoff was in 2008 when a fractured knee cap sidelined him for 94 days, during which he missed 11 games.
An ankle injury cost him nine games in 2009 and he suffered another knee injury during the Euro 2016 final for Portugal against France.
He was also troubled by tendinosis around his left knee in the run-up to the 2014 World Cup. He played in all of Portugal's games but later admitted that he had taken a risk by playing through it.
According to the specialist website Transfermarkt, he has only missed 53 games in his entire career due to injury.
Sarri described Ronaldo's angry reaction to being substituted as normal for a top player, but he will probably be more than happy to let Portugal coach Fernando Santos deal with the problem for the next week.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Ronaldo's fitness and attitude both under the spotlight
- Liverpool go eight points clear with 3-1 victory over Man City
- Real go top after cruising to victory at Eibar
- Messi gives set-piece masterclass as Barca outclass Celta
- Vardy and Maddison on target as Leicester silence Gunners
- Costa's stoppage-time gem sends Juventus into last 16
- Toothless Barca draw blank at home to Slavia
- Support for tearful red-carded Son after Gomes injury
- Liverpool and City grab late wins, Manchester United lose
- Barca crash to defeat at Levante after second-half collapse
Most Read
- Navy submarine, missing for 75 years, is found off Okinawa
- Cyclone forces govt to defer JSC, JDC math tests
- Cyclone suspends JSC, JDC exams scheduled for Nov 11
- Cyclone Bulbul claims 13 lives, leaves a trail of destruction in Bangladesh
- First case of sexually transmitted dengue confirmed in Spain
- Sundarbans shields Bangladesh from ferocity of Cyclone Bulbul
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- Chahar 6-wicket haul helps India seal series with 30-run win over Bangladesh
- Cyclone Bulbul forces rescheduling of Saturday’s JSC, JDC, National University exams
- Bangladesh to launch first taka bond on London bourse Monday