Malaysia's Terengganu beat Chittagong Abahani to lift Sheikh Kamal Cup

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Oct 2019 08:18 PM BdST Updated: 31 Oct 2019 08:18 PM BdST

Malaysia’s Terengganu FC have taken the Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup crown after seeing oft a comeback bid by Chittagong Abahani.

Terengganu beat the Bangladeshi side 2-1 in the final match at MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram on Thursday.

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.