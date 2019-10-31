Malaysia's Terengganu beat Chittagong Abahani to lift Sheikh Kamal Cup
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Oct 2019 08:18 PM BdST Updated: 31 Oct 2019 08:18 PM BdST
Malaysia’s Terengganu FC have taken the Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup crown after seeing oft a comeback bid by Chittagong Abahani.
Terengganu beat the Bangladeshi side 2-1 in the final match at MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram on Thursday.
