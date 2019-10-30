Home > Sport

Magical Messi sends Barcelona top in Valladolid rout

Published: 30 Oct 2019 04:21 AM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2019 04:21 AM BdST

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi scored two goals and set up two more as the Catalans thrashed Real Valladolid 5-1 to move top of La Liga on Tuesday.

Ernesto Valverde's side ran out comfortable winners at the Camp Nou, where Saturday's Clasico against Real Madrid was due to be played before it was postponed until December because of political tension.

The unstoppable Messi teed up Arturo Vidal with a magical pass for the Chilean to put the hosts 2-1 ahead after Kiko Olivas cancelled out Clement Lenglet's early deflected opener.

Then the Argentine whipped a free kick into the top corner, fired home another and sent Luis Suarez through to ensure Barcelona moved top on 22 points from 10 matches.

