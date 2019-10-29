Ribery banned three matches for pushing linesman
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Oct 2019 03:02 AM BdST Updated: 29 Oct 2019 03:02 AM BdST
Fiorentina's veteran forward Franck Ribery has been suspended for three matches by Serie A's disciplinary tribunal for pushing a linesman following his side's 2-1 home defeat by Lazio on Sunday.
Video footage showed the 36-year-old, who had been substituted in the 74th minute, remonstrating with match officials after the final whistle as Fiorentina protested about Lazio's winning goal. He then pushed one of the linesman before being restrained by team mates and was shown the red card.
Describing Ribery's conduct as "seriously disrespectful", Serie A's disciplinary tribunal said on Monday that Ribery had approached the linesman with "threatening behaviour" and pushed him twice.
Earlier, Ribery -- who was also fined 20,000 euros ($22,196) -- apologised on Twitter for his behaviour, saying that he was "agitated" after the controversial finish.
Fiorentina asserted that the move which led to Lazio's 89th-minute goal began with a foul by Jordan Lukaku on Riccardo Sotil and were baffled as to why the referee did not review the incident on the pitchside monitor -- instead relying on a silent check by the VAR official.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Arsenal held by Crystal Palace at home amid VAR controversy
- Relentless Liverpool march on, United win at Norwich
- Scottish FA considers ban on children heading footballs after dementia study
- Leicester beat Saints 9-0 in record English top-flight away win
- Oxlade-Chamberlain hits double as Liverpool trounce Genk
- Messi leads Barca past Slavia Prague 2-1 in Champions League
- Morata goal gives Atletico 1-0 win over Leverkusen
- Sizzling Sterling bags hat-trick as Man City thump Atalanta
- Mbappe hat-trick for PSG in easy win in Belgium
- Real Madrid get off the mark in Champions League through Kroos goal
Most Read
- Anti-narcotics team raids Aziz Mohammad Bhai’s Gulshan home
- Bangladeshi scientists plan to turn waste into eco-friendly hydrogen fuel
- British lifestyle brand Lee Cooper enters Bangladesh
- High Court orders Muhammad Yunus to surrender by Nov 7
- Bangladesh ace Mushfiqur hangs up wicketkeeping gloves in Tests
- CIA got tip on al-Baghdadi’s location from arrest of a wife and a courier
- Longer wait for a new international airport
- Race Asset Management parks funds in risky ventures: analysts
- Indian medical students who studied in Bangladesh doing better back home
- Awami League names Joynal Hazari in advisory council