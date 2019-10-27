Scottish FA considers ban on children heading footballs after dementia study

Experts at the University of Glasgow found former professional players are three and a half times more likely to die of degenerative brain disease, reports BBC.

Scottish football's governing body will consider a range of options after discussions with medical experts.

A ban on children heading the ball has been in place in the US since 2014.

"The new presidential team are determined to be proactive on such a serious issue affecting the national game,” an official said.

"While the study says the findings cannot automatically be applied to the grassroots game, they are absolutely clear that this should not mean doing nothing in the meantime but being proactive and open to radical steps if appropriate."

"This is not just about young people heading the ball in matches but taking steps to remove repetitive heading practice in training."

The Glasgow university study was launched after claims that former West Bromwich Albion striker Jeff Astle died because of repeated head trauma.

It was commissioned by the Football Association and the Professional Footballers' Association after delays in initial research angered the family of Astle, who died in 2002.