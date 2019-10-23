Dybala's quickfire brace gives Juve late win over Lokomotiv
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Oct 2019 03:24 AM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2019 03:24 AM BdST
Juventus forward Paulo Dybala scored twice in three minutes late in the game to give the Turin side a 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday after the Russians had taken a shock first-half lead.
Aleksei Miranchuk stunned the Juventus stadium by putting the visitors ahead after half an hour of the Group D match despite the home side having 70 percent of possession in the first half.
Lokomotiv's blanket defence frustrated the Serie A champions until Dybala equalised with an exquisite shot from outside the area in the 77th minute and the Argentine struck again three minutes later to complete a dramatic win.
Juventus stayed level with Atletico Madrid on seven points at the top of the group with Lokomotiv on three and Bayer Leverkusen still to get off the mark.
