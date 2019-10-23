Home > Sport

Dybala's quickfire brace gives Juve late win over Lokomotiv

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 Oct 2019 03:24 AM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2019 03:24 AM BdST

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala scored twice in three minutes late in the game to give the Turin side a 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday after the Russians had taken a shock first-half lead.

Aleksei Miranchuk stunned the Juventus stadium by putting the visitors ahead after half an hour of the Group D match despite the home side having 70 percent of possession in the first half.

Lokomotiv's blanket defence frustrated the Serie A champions until Dybala equalised with an exquisite shot from outside the area in the 77th minute and the Argentine struck again three minutes later to complete a dramatic win.

Juventus stayed level with Atletico Madrid on seven points at the top of the group with Lokomotiv on three and Bayer Leverkusen still to get off the mark.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Arsenal lose 1-0 to Sheffield Utd

Man U end Liverpool winning streak

Inter edge Sassuolo in 7-goal thriller

Juve extend Serie A lead

Di Maria sends PSG 5 points clear

Barca-Real clash postponed amid Catalan crisis

Don't postpone or move Clasico: Valverde

Bangladesh’s football is promising: FIFA boss

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.