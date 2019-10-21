Liverpool winning streak ends with draw at United
Manchester United ended Liverpool's 100 percent start to the Premier League season -- and their 17 match winning streak -- with a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.
But there was disappointment for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side who were five minutes away from a surprise win before Liverpool substitute Adam Lallana grabbed an equaliser for the league leaders to cancel out Marcus Rashford's 36th minute opener.
It was yet another Premier League game with VAR controversy which will continue to provoke debate about the system introduced this season.
The result cuts Liverpool's lead over second-placed Manchester City to six points and Juergen Klopp's side were far from their best.
United are now unbeaten in their last seven home games against Liverpool and while their battling display will boost morale, the 20-times champions are adrift in 13th place, 15 points behind the leaders.
"We have a team that works for each other and maybe this will turn their season," said Solskjaer.
"They are disappointed because they feel we should have won. Our fans showed they can see what's happening and we will get there."
It has been many years since United went into this fixture as clear underdogs with just two victories from their opening eight games.
Liverpool were without Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah, who was ruled out with an ankle injury with Divock Origi given a rare start alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in attack while Brazilian keeper Alisson Becker returned from injury.
Solskjaer’s headaches were added to when defender Axel Tuanzebe was injured during the warm-up, meaning Argentine Marcos Rojo had to be thrust into the starting 11.
Rashford scored after turning home a superb low cross from Dan James after the speedy Welshman had broken down the right flank.
The goal was subject to a video review and allowed to stand despite Liverpool claims that Victor Lindelof had fouled Origi at the start of the move.
Liverpool thought they had got level, two minutes before the interval, when Mane outfought Lindelof and poked home but the VAR review showed the Senegalese forward had handled the ball.
But Klopp's side, who had struggled to find openings, finally broke through in the 85th minute when Lallana slotted home Andy Robertson's low cross.
