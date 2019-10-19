Di Maria sends PSG five points clear as Nice see red
Published: 19 Oct 2019 04:31 AM BdST Updated: 19 Oct 2019 04:31 AM BdST
Angel Di Maria once again proved his worth with a double that earned Paris St Germain a 4-1 win at Nice and a five-point lead in the Ligue 1 standings on Friday.
The result put PSG on 24 points from 10 games as Nice, who reduced the arrears in the second half through Ignatius Ganago, finished with nine men after Wylan Cyprien and Christophe Herelle were sent off during the last 20 minutes.
Kylian Mbappe came off the bench in the closing stages to round off the win to mark his return from injury.
Nice are ninth on 13 points.
With Mbappe and Edinson Cavani on the bench and Neymar injured, Mauro Icardi started up front but it was Di Maria who got PSG going.
Icardi flicked the ball into the path of Di Maria, who raced into the area and beat Walter Benitez from close range to put the visitors ahead in the 15th minute.
Benitez was beaten again six minutes later when Di Maria was played through on the right flank by Leandro Paredes and found the back of the net with a lovely angled lob.
PSG comfortably held off Nice, until Ganago, set up by Kasper Dolberg, unleashed a fierce strike that went under the bar in the 67th minute.
“There was a foul against him and he got upset, there’s no logic there,” Ganago said of Cyprien’s red card.
Mbappe made his return from a thigh injury in the 82nd minute as he replaced Pablo Sarabia, scoring with a low shot from inside the box six minutes later.
One minute into added time, Icardi netted for the third match in a row when he tapped in from Mbappe’s cross.
