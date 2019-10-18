Don't postpone or move Clasico, says Barca's Valverde
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Oct 2019 03:34 AM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2019 03:34 AM BdST
Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has called on Spanish football authorities not to suspend or move their Clasico meeting with Real Madrid out of respect for the fans, following protests and demonstrations in Catalonia.
La Liga, Spain’s top football division, has requested the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) move or postpone the Oct. 26 match amid ongoing protests in Catalonia over the jailing of nine Catalan separatist leaders.
Spain's El Mundo newspaper reported on Thursday that the federation was poised to postpone the fixture.
Valverde, however, believes the match should go ahead as planned.
“There’s been a lot spoken about this game. It’s true that there was a proposal to change the fixtures round, but we weren’t in favour of that because we play (away) the Wednesday before,” Valverde told a news conference on Thursday.
“There’s nine days to go until the game. We need to respect the calendar and also the fans.
"Under normal circumstances we’d play at home. They’re anticipating certain different circumstances and while we know that this week has been out of the ordinary, we are hopeful of playing the game at our ground. That’s what we want to do.”
There have been protests and violent clashes with police throughout the region this week in the wake of Spain’s decision to jail nine Catalan separatist leaders for their part in an illegal referendum on independence.
“It’s a chance for people in society, as well as our fans to demonstrate a number of things. We respect the opposite - in this case our opponent - and that by being civil the match can be played," Valverde said.
“We want to get rid of all the doom-mongers who say the game won’t go ahead. We can show that the match can be played as normal and forget about them.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Don't postpone or move Clasico, says Barca's Valverde
- Bangladesh’s football is promising, says FIFA President Infantino in Dhaka
- La Liga asks for Clasico to be moved to Madrid due to protests
- Barca's Messi receives record sixth European Golden Shoe
- Spain draw 1-1 with Sweden to qualify for Euro 2020
- Bangladesh settle for 1-1 draw with India in World Cup pre-qualifiers
- ‘I don't look for records, they look for me': Ronaldo after 700th goal
- Ukraine reach Euro 2020 as Ronaldo hits milestone
- Six players score for Argentina in 6-1 hammering of Ecuador
- Neymar injured as Brazil draw 1-1 with Nigeria in friendly
Most Read
- Bangladesh reworks Bangla calendar to match national days with West
- Bangladesh border forces kill Indian guard, wound another, India says
- GS Rabbani is back to DUCSU a month after expulsion from BCL
- 35 dead, 4 injured in traffic accident in Madinah
- Sanofi confirms Bangladesh exit plan, starts hunt for ‘partner’
- ACC starts case against Moosa Bin Shamsher for ‘car registration forgery’
- Paris zoo unveils the ‘blob’, an organism with no brain but 720 sexes
- India-Bangladesh rail links closed after 1965 war with Pakistan will reopen: Hasina
- 'Hand over body to Bangladesh', says family of man declared foreigner in Assam
- Dark web child porn bust leads to 338 arrests worldwide