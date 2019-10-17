Home > Sport

Bangladesh’s football is promising, says FIFA President Infantino in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Oct 2019 08:13 PM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2019 08:13 PM BdST

Gianni Infantino, the president of world football’s governing body FIFA, has lauded the development of the sport in Bangladesh.

He sees Bangladesh’s football developing in future.

The visiting FIFA president’s optimism came when he paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office in Dhaka on Thursday.

“He (FIFA president) has said that Bangladesh's football is promising," PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told reporters after the meeting.

Bangladesh-India World Cup Football qualifying match held in Kolkata on Tuesday came up for discussion, he said.

Bangladesh settled for a point in the World Cup and Asian Cup pre-qualifiers after a last-gasp equaliser earned India a 1-1 draw in Kolkata on Tuesday.

It is Bangladesh’s first point in the second round of 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup after they had lost to Qatar and Afghanistan.

The press secretary quoted the FIFA boss as saying that there are many things to learn from football, especially discipline.

He lauded several steps taken by the Bangladesh government for the development of football, he said.

Infantino said his organisation will continue to support promotion of football in Bangladesh.

Pointing out that football is a popular game in the country, the prime minister recalled that her grandfather and father used to play football.

Hasina said her brother Sheikh Kamal founded Bangladesh’s leading sporting club Abahani Krira Chakra.

