Spain draw 1-1 with Sweden to qualify for Euro 2020
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Oct 2019 02:48 AM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2019 02:48 AM BdST
A stoppage-time strike by substitute Rodrigo cancelled out Marcus Berg's opener for Sweden and gave Spain the draw they needed to qualify for Euro 2020 in a Group F game that finished 1-1 on Tuesday.
Spain dominated the opening 20 minutes and looked set to easily book their berth in next year's finals but Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen pulled off a string of superb saves as his side grew into the game.
Striker Berg put Sweden in front early in the second half after his initial header was saved, as was Emil Forsberg's shot, but Berg nodded home from close range at the second attempt to give his side the lead.
Spain goalkeeper David De Gea left the fray injured on the hour mark and, despite plenty of possession, the Spaniards had to wait until stoppage time before Rodrigo finally found a way past Olsen, firing home to send his group-leading side to the finals.
