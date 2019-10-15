Home > Sport

Bangladesh settle for 1-1 draw with India in World Cup pre-qualifiers

   

Published: 15 Oct 2019 10:16 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 10:16 PM BdST

Bangladesh have settled for a point in the World Cup and Asian Cup pre-qualifiers after a last-gasp equaliser earned India a 1-1 draw in Kolkata.

Adil Khan denied Bangladesh a famous win at Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday after Saad Uddin put the visitors ahead in the first half.

