Bangladesh settle for 1-1 draw with India in World Cup pre-qualifiers
Published: 15 Oct 2019 10:16 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 10:16 PM BdST
Bangladesh have settled for a point in the World Cup and Asian Cup pre-qualifiers after a last-gasp equaliser earned India a 1-1 draw in Kolkata.
Adil Khan denied Bangladesh a famous win at Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday after Saad Uddin put the visitors ahead in the first half.
