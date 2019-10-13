Home > Sport

Messi likely to return in ‘Argentina friendly against Paraguay in Bangladesh’

  Sports Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Oct 2019 07:41 PM BdST Updated: 13 Oct 2019 07:41 PM BdST

Argentina are likely to play Paraguay in Dhaka in November and if that happens, captain Lionel Messi will return to international football through the match in Bangladesh after suspension.

Coach Lionel Scaloni insisted Messi will return in November in a pre-match press conference on Saturday before Argentina’s scheduled friendly against Ecuador in Spain on Sunday, LiveScore reported.

The Argentina skipper will sit out the clash with Ecuador after missing friendlies against Chile, Mexico and Germany.

Sergio Aguero is also out because he has been “carrying a problem and has not been training 100 percent with his club”, the coach explained, according to LiveScore.

“Surely both will be here next month," it quoted Scaloni as saying.

Messi was suspended for three months from international play by CONMEBOL in early August after he accused the organisation of corruption during Copa America.

Paraguay and Venezuela football governing bodies said last week Argentina will play a FIFA friendly match against Paraguay at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Nov 18, three days after a match between Paraguay and Venezuela at the same venue.

Representational Image: Reuters

