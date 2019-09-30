Nine-man Bangladesh lose tense SAFF U-18 Championship final to 10-man India
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Sep 2019 02:37 AM BdST Updated: 30 Sep 2019 02:45 AM BdST
A late goal by India has shattered Bangladesh’s dream of clinching SAFF U-18 Championship title in a 2-1 defeat inbthe final marred by a scuffle and three red cards.
On way to their maiden title in the tournament, India went ahead in the second minute with Bikram Pratap Singh giving his side the lead at the APF Stadium in Nepal’s Kathmandu on Sunday.
Both sides were reduced to 10 men each when India’s Gurkirat Singh and Bangladesh’s Md Hridoy were sent off after a scuffle.
Bangladesh were still in the game thwarting India’s attacks, but Ravi Rana Singh’s late goal sealed the victory for his team.
