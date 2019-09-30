Nine-man Bangladesh lose tense SAFF U-18 Championship final to 10-man India

On way to their maiden title in the tournament, India went ahead in the second minute with Bikram Pratap Singh giving his side the lead at the APF Stadium in Nepal’s Kathmandu on Sunday.

Both sides were reduced to 10 men each when India’s Gurkirat Singh and Bangladesh’s Md Hridoy were sent off after a scuffle.

Five minutes from the end of a tense first half, Yasin Arafat scored the equaliser, but the referee sent him off due to his celebrations for covering his face with the shirt.

Bangladesh were still in the game thwarting India’s attacks, but Ravi Rana Singh’s late goal sealed the victory for his team.