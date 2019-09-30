Home > Sport

Bangladesh rout Bhutan 4-1 in FIFA friendly

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Sep 2019 12:49 AM BdST Updated: 30 Sep 2019 12:49 AM BdST

Bangladesh have crushed Bhutan 4-1 in a FIFA friendly in Dhaka.

Nabib Newaz Jibon scored a brace in the first half at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Biplu Ahmed and Robiul Hasan found the net in the second half, sniffing out Bhutan’s chances to stage a comeback in the second half after Tshering Dorji pulled one back.

Jamie Day’s team will face Bhutan again in another friendly on Oct 3.

In their last clash in 2018, Bangladesh won 2-0.

Bangladesh are also set to play their second E Group match against Qatar in second round of World Cup pre-qualifiers, five days before the away match against India.

