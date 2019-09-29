Barcelona beat Getafe to end struggles on the road
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Sep 2019 01:33 AM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2019 01:33 AM BdST
Barcelona ended a string of bad results away from home with a 2-0 win at Getafe on Saturday in La Liga.
Strikes by Luis Suarez and Junior Firpo either side of halftime gave the Spanish champions their first win of the season on the road, although they finished with 10 men after Clement Lenglet's dismissal.
It was Barcelona's first win in their last nine competitive games away from Camp Nou and it eased the pressure on coach Ernesto Valverde.
Barca moved provisionally into second with 13 points from seven matches, one behind leaders Real Madrid who face Atletico Madrid later Saturday.
"I think in some moments we used our experience, which is important. In the end you have to stick together and know how to defend.
"I'm happy I could do something for the team (setting up Suarez) and take three points back to Barcelona."
The Catalans were without captain Lionel Messi and teenager Ansu Fati as well as winger Ousmane Dembele who suffered a thigh injury before the game.
Getafe attacked boldly from the start, looking to test the nerve of the Spanish champions, while Carles Perez and Suarez came close at the other end.
Ter Stegen made a fine save to keep out Angel Rodriguez as the hosts threatened at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.
The Uruguayan coolly lobbed Getafe goalkeeper David Soria to send Barcelona ahead in the 41st minute.
Firpo doubled the lead four minutes after halftime, tucking home from close range after Perez's effort was only parried by Soria.
Lenglet was sent off in the final stages for a late challenge which earned him a second yellow card, while Angel missed a late chance, allowing Barcelona to keep their first clean sheet in La Liga this season.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Barca without Messi, Fati as they look to banish away doubts at Getafe
- Bangladesh cricket chief Nazmul ‘surprised’ at ‘friend’ Lokman renting out club for casino
- Bangladesh thrash Bhutan 4-0 to reach SAFF U-18 Championship final
- Barcelona fined measly 300 euros over Griezmann deal
- PSG suffer rare home defeat against Reims
- Boys from Brazil send Real Madrid top of La Liga
- Lowly Colchester dump Spurs out of League Cup on penalties
- Barca secure win over Villarreal as Messi limps off
- Messi wins best FIFA player of the year for record sixth time
- Neymar to the rescue again as PSG beat Lyon
Most Read
- Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Nazmul ‘surprised’ at ‘friend’ Lokman renting out club for casino
- Bangladesh has ‘nothing to worry’ about Assam citizen list NRC, Modi tells Hasina
- Awami League rally attacked outside UN headquarters in New York
- 'A trafficker lives here' - Bangladesh uses red paint to mark suspects' homes
- World must realise Rohingya crisis is becoming a regional threat, Hasina says at UN
- Police impose restrictions in Indian Kashmir after Pakistan PM's speech
- Samrat will be caught soon, home minister says
- Motorbike ridesharing a panacea for Dhaka traffic chaos
- Chairman himself was the lone Master’s student of a university department in Bangladesh
- Sheikh Hasina turns 72 on Saturday