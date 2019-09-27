Barcelona fined measly 300 euros over Griezmann deal

Home > Sport

La Liga champions Barcelona have been fined a miniscule 300 euros ($328) by the Spanish football federation (RFEF) after they were found to have broken the rules in their pursuit of 120-million-euro signing Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

The France forward switched from Atletico to Barca in July after the Catalans exercised his release clause, although Atletico complained that negotiations took place when Griezmann was under contract with them.
 
The RFEF's competition committee said in a statement on Thursday that Barca broke its rules by beginning negotiations with Griezmann while he was under contract with Atletico without their permission, but absolved the player of any responsibility.
 
Barca and Atletico were not immediately available for comment.

