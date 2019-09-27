Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Nazmul ‘surprised’ at ‘friend’ Lokman renting out club for casino
Published: 27 Sep 2019 10:38 PM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2019 11:04 PM BdST
The days of selfless organisers being perennially in financial woes in Bangladesh are long gone with huge money streaming into the clubs that now fail in their core purpose.
Some organisers selling gold jewellery of their spouses to run clubs are not unheard of. Now the organisations are marred in a new crisis – their new, rich bosses were running illegal casinos in the clubs where liquors are also allowed.
As the crackdown on the illegal casinos continues, Bangladesh Cricket Board or BCB has been dragged into the scam, with one of its directors, Lokman Hossain Bhuiyan, arrested with unauthorised liquor at his home after the law enforcers busted a casino in the club he runs.
BCB President Nazmul Hassan who is "friends" with Lokman says he is “surprised” that Lokaman had never spoken about the casino at Mohammedan Sporting Club in Dhaka.
Facing a hoard of questions in a meeting with reporters at his home on Friday, Nazmul said he hoped Lokman would be punished if he was guilty.
“The Lokman I know had never drunk in his life, never gambled. But it’s true that he rented out (club space) for casino. There is no denying it. He will face justice if he truly did it,” Nazmul, a ruling Awamiu League MP, said.
He denied allegations that Lokman’s relations with him caused a delay in the law enforcers getting information about the Mohammedan boss.
A reporter asked whether the BCB has any control over the clubs.
“No, we don’t supervise the clubs. I have known since my childhood that card games are played in the clubs, but I had no idea that they were turned into casinos,” he said.
“Lokman had never told me that there is a casino in Mohammedan club. It’s a surprise. He is my friend,” Nazmul said.
The Anti-Corruption Commission recently asked another BCB director, Mahbubul Anam, to submit his wealth statement after allegations of him amassing illegal wealth surfaced.
Nazmul said the BCB was “not embarrassed at all” by the allegations against Lokman and Mahbubul. He also urged all not to jump into any conclusion over the issue now.
“It’s too early to say anything. The thing is, if they have done something wrong, they will be punished. I will not allow any indemnity in BCB as well,” he said.
The BCB chief also prodded all the stakeholders to find a way to overcome the casino crisis.
“It’s difficult for me to comment how these clubs will be run. But I think it’s time for all to think how these clubs will be operated,” he said.
Earlier, the clubs were based in different neighbourhoods and the residents collectively funded them, Nazmul recalled.
“But now I hear that it takes Tk 60 to 70 million to run a football club and Tk 40 to 50 million to operate a cricket club. It’s huge money,” he said.
A lack of players and dominance of foreign players have increased the costs, according to him.
“Money has become very important now. And many clubs are spending huge amounts of money to build their teams which has made it very much difficult to survive in this competition,” he said.
