Messi wins best FIFA player of the year for record sixth time
Published: 24 Sep 2019 02:22 AM BdST Updated: 24 Sep 2019 02:52 AM BdST
Argentine Lionel Messi beat Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo to win the best FIFA player of the year award for a record sixth time on Monday.
Messi, who won the Spanish La Liga title with Barcelona last season as well as the European golden boot, last won the award in 2015.
His win is somewhat of a surprise with Van Dijk, a centre back who transformed Liverpool's defence on the way to the Champions League crown, having won the European best player award. Messi's win at the La Scala Opera house in Milan also marks a return to the dominance of the Argentine and Ronaldo, who between them have won the award all but once since 2007.
US co-captain Megan Rapinoe won the women's top award after helping her country to the World Cup title this year.
She beat fellow co-captain Alex Morgan and England's Lucy Bronze.
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa won the fair play award after he ordered his team to allow Aston Villa to score an uncontested equaliser during their 1-1 draw in their Championship match in April, the BBC reports.
Bielsa's side had gone ahead controversially when the Villa players stopped as they expected the ball to be kicked out of play when Jonathan Kodjia was injured, before the Argentine intervened.
Eighteen-year-old Daniel Zsori scooped the Puskas award for the best goal with his spectacular 93rd-minute overhead kick for Debrecen against Ferencvaros, just after he came on as a substitute for his Hungarian league debut in February.
His strike beat Messi's chip from the edge of the penalty area against Real Betis and Juan Quintero's powerful 30-yard free-kick for River Plate against Racing Club, according to the BBC.
WARNING:
