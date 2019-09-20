Barcelona income to break the billion euro barrier
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Sep 2019 01:46 AM BdST Updated: 20 Sep 2019 01:46 AM BdST
A statement from the club on Thursday said they had made record turnover of 990 million euros last season and projected an increase to 1.047 billion euros for the 2019/20 campaign.
"This figure represents a new record in the world of sport, and means the surpassing of internal forecasts, since the Strategic Plan approved by the Board of Directors expected profits to reach the figure of 1 billion euros in 2021," added Barca.
The club, which is owned by its fans, forecast a relatively modest profit of 11 million euros after tax in the current season, and said it had a debt of 217.2 million euros.
The Catalan club invested 255 million euros on players in the close season, the bulk of which was spent prising Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid for 120 million euros and recruiting Frenkie de Jong from Ajax Amsterdam for 75 million.
Barca CEO Oscar Grau said they also tried to sign Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, who joined Juventus, adding that they wanted to sign Neymar back from Paris St Germain but did not want to compromise the club's financial stability.
"We made a very big effort to get Neymar, we did everything possible. We made two offers, one including players and one without them but we got the feeling PSG never wanted to sell him," he told reporters.
"We are not going to lose control when it comes to players. We want the best team around but we also want to be sustainable."
Barca's accounts also revealed they expect to spend 1.007 billion euros this season, an increase of 34 million euros, but stated they will reduce their wage bill by 18 million from last season, a 3% reduction.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Barcelona income to break the billion euro barrier
- Bulgaria's record goalscorer Berbatov announces retirement
- Late Herrera header snatches draw for Atletico against Juventus
- Vintage Di Maria helps PSG overwhelm Real Madrid
- Liverpool's Champions League defence begins with defeat to Napoli
- PSG forwards Mbappe, Cavani ruled out of Real Madrid clash
- Barkley misses penalty in Chelsea home defeat to Valencia
- Dortmund draw 0-0 with Barcelona on Messi return
- Messi could make Barca return against Dortmund
- United keeper De Gea signs new long-term deal
Most Read
- Jubo League leader Khaled Bhuiyan arrested for operating 'casino' in Dhaka
- Bangladesh wins a round in court battle on Bangabandhu killer Noor Chowdhury
- Engine trouble forces Biman plane to make emergency landing in Dhaka
- RAB raids three more clubs in Dhaka, seizes over Tk 2m in gambling money
- BRAC founder Abed wins top education award
- Woman, two daughters found dead with throats slit in Narayanganj
- Bangladesh decides to appoint Rabab Fatima as new envoy to UN
- At least 30 civilians killed in air strike near pine nut field in eastern Afghanistan
- Hasina-Modi talks in New York: Bangladesh doesn't see NRC as problem
- Nobel peace laureate could face prosecution over Myanmar military’s actions