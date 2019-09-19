Vintage Di Maria helps PSG overwhelm Real Madrid
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Sep 2019 03:23 AM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2019 03:23 AM BdST
Angel Di Maria produced a vintage performance with two goals to help Paris St Germain claim a 3-0 home win over Real Madrid in their Champions League Group A opening game on Wednesday.
In the absence of the formidable trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani, Di Maria provided two first-half goals as PSG suffocated Real throughout and Thomas Meunier added a third in stoppage time.
Zinedine Zidane's Real, who eliminated PSG in the last 16 in 2017-18 and were also missing key players at the Parc des Princes, failed to muster a shot on target and suffered their first defeat of the season.
PSG lead the standings on three points, ahead of Club Brugge and Galatasaray, who played out a goalless draw earlier on Wednesday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Liverpool's Champions League defence begins with defeat to Napoli
- PSG forwards Mbappe, Cavani ruled out of Real Madrid clash
- Barkley misses penalty in Chelsea home defeat to Valencia
- Dortmund draw 0-0 with Barcelona on Messi return
- Messi could make Barca return against Dortmund
- United keeper De Gea signs new long-term deal
- Man City are the best team in the world, says Klopp
- Watford battle back to salvage draw against Arsenal
- Bangladesh lose toss, field first against Afghanistan
- Neymar the saviour as PSG beat Strasbourg
Most Read
- Jubo League leader Khaled Bhuiyan arrested for operating 'casino' in Dhaka
- Bangladesh decides to appoint Rabab Fatima as new envoy to UN
- PM Hasina to receive two global awards during UN General Assembly
- Biman to add two more Boeing aircraft, says Hasina
- UK wants more 'quality' applications from Bangladesh for Chevening Scholarships
- Indonesian engineer dies at Dhaka power station
- India says it expects to gain control over Pakistani Kashmir one day
- US seeks UN action on Saudi attacks despite likely Russian opposition
- Three get death for killing woman, her son in Rajshahi
- RAB raids three more clubs in Dhaka, seizes over Tk 2m in gambling money