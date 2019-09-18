Home > Sport

Dortmund draw 0-0 with Barcelona on Messi return

   

Published: 18 Sep 2019 03:14 AM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2019 03:14 AM BdST

Borussia Dortmund hit the woodwork and had a penalty saved before drawing 0-0 with Barcelona in their Champions League Group F opener on Tuesday, with Lionel Messi making his first appearance of the season for the Spaniards.

Barca's in-form 16-year-old Ansu Fati became the club's youngest player to feature in a UEFA competition when he started but failed to make any real impact before being replaced by fit-again Messi just before the hour mark.

Even after the Argentine took the field it was the Germans who were more dangerous, with captain Marco Reus' 57th minute penalty saved by Marc Andre ter Stegen and Julian Brandt rattling the crossbar with a thundering shot in the 77th.

In the group's other game Inter Milan were held to a 1-1 home draw by Slavia Prague.

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.