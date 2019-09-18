Home > Sport

Barkley misses penalty in Chelsea home defeat to Valencia

   

Published: 18 Sep 2019 03:19 AM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2019 03:19 AM BdST

Valencia gatecrashed Frank Lampard's managerial bow in the Champions League by earning a morale-boosting 1-0 win at Chelsea on Tuesday after Ross Barkley spurned a chance to equalise by missing the target from the penalty spot.

Spain forward Rodrigo Moreno gave the visitors the lead against the run of play in the 74th minute of the Group H game, getting the slightest of touches on a free kick from Dani Parejo to send the ball into the roof of the net.

Chelsea continued to threaten and were awarded a penalty after a VAR review spotted a handball by Valencia defender Daniel Wass, but Barkley sent the resulting spot kick on to the cross bar and over.

Valencia travelled to London reeling from a stinging 5-2 league loss at Barcelona in coach Albert Celades's first game in charge after the much-loved Marcelino was sacked to the bewilderment of players, who began a media blackout after the decision.

But they leave the English capital emboldened and with three points after producing a solid, professional display.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Messi could return against Dortmund

De Gea signs new Man Utd contract

Man City the best in the world: Klopp

Watford salvage draw against Arsenal

Neymar the saviour for PSG

Real scrape 3-2 win over Levante

Ruman Shana wins Asia Cup archery event

FILE PHOTO: Football - World Cup - Group B - Morocco vs Iran - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - June 15, 2018 General view as a steward talks to fans displaying a banner referencing Iranian women during the match. Reuters

Death of Blue Girl: FIFA officials to visit Iran

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.