Home > Sport

Watford battle back to salvage draw against Arsenal

  >>  Reuters

Published: 16 Sep 2019 12:46 AM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2019 12:46 AM BdST

Arsenal squandered a two-goal lead as Watford hit back to draw 2-2 in new manager Quique Sanchez Flores's first game of his second stint in charge at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

Flores's return following the dismissal of Javi Gracia after four games of the Premier League season seemed to be going flat as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice in the first half.

But Tom Cleverley halved the deficit in the 53rd minute after some dreadful Arsenal carelessness and Watford were rewarded for a much-improved display when substitute Roberto Pereyra converted an 81st-minute penalty awarded after he was brought down by David Luiz.

Watford came agonisingly close to winning it with Gerard Deulofeu curling just wide and then Abdoulaye Doucoure having stoppage-time shot saved by Bernd Leno after a counter-attack.

Victory would have put Arsenal into third place but they ended the day seventh in a cluster of clubs on eight points.

Watford are still seeking a first win of the season and remain bottom but they doubled their points tally to two.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Watford salvage draw against Arsenal

Neymar the saviour for PSG

Real scrape 3-2 win over Levante

Ruman Shana wins Asia Cup archery event

FILE PHOTO: Football - World Cup - Group B - Morocco vs Iran - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - June 15, 2018 General view as a steward talks to fans displaying a banner referencing Iranian women during the match. Reuters

Death of Blue Girl: FIFA officials to visit Iran

Misfiring Croatia go top

Germany edge Northern Ireland

Netherlands shock Germany

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.