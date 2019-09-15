Home > Sport

Neymar the saviour as PSG beat Strasbourg

Published: 15 Sep 2019 12:25 AM BdST Updated: 15 Sep 2019 12:25 AM BdST

Neymar scored a spectacular last-gasp goal for Paris St Germain that was greeted with more cheers than boos in a 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Racing Strasbourg on Saturday on his first appearance of the season following a failed transfer to Barcelona.

The Brazil forward found the back of the net with a bicycle kick two minutes into stoppage time, drawing mostly applause but a few boos from the Parc des Princes faithful as he appeared to have put the transfer saga behind him.

PSG lead the standings with 12 points from five games ahead of their Champions League match against Real Madrid on Wednesday, for which Neymar will be suspended.

The result left Strasbourg in 18th place on three points.

