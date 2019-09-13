Home > Sport

Bangladesh's Ruman Shana bags gold medal in Asia Cup archery event

  Sports Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Sep 2019 02:18 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2019 03:33 PM BdST

Bangladeshi archer Ruman Shana has clinched the gold medal in the men's singles recurve category at the Asia Cup-World Ranking Tournament (Stage 3).

The veteran marksman defeated China's Zhenqi Shi by 7-3 set points in the final of the event at the Philippines' Clark City.

After a 28-28 draw in the first set, Ruman fell behind after losing the second set 26-29. But he came back to edge the third set 29-25 before taking the fourth 28-25.

Ruman, the bronze medalist in the recurve event at the last World Championship, edged the final set 28-27 to seal the win. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Ruman Shana wins Asia Cup archery event

FILE PHOTO: Football - World Cup - Group B - Morocco vs Iran - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - June 15, 2018 General view as a steward talks to fans displaying a banner referencing Iranian women during the match. Reuters

Death of Blue Girl: FIFA officials to visit Iran

Misfiring Croatia go top

Germany edge Northern Ireland

Netherlands shock Germany

FILE PHOTO: Football - Ligue 1 - Angers v Paris St Germain - Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France - May 11, 2019 Paris St Germain's Neymar during the match. Reuters

Del Bosque wouldn't have wanted Neymar back

Sep 2, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Bianca Andreescu of Canada (R) hugs Taylor Townsend of the United States (L) after their match in the fourth round on day eight of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Reuters

Women are ‘proving a point’: A variety of styles can win

Football - Real Madrid Training - Ciudad Real Madrid, Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain - August 23, 2019 Real Madrid's Keylor Navas during training REUTERS

Navas joins PSG from Real

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.