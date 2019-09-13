Bangladesh's Ruman Shana bags gold medal in Asia Cup archery event
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Sep 2019 02:18 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2019 03:33 PM BdST
Bangladeshi archer Ruman Shana has clinched the gold medal in the men's singles recurve category at the Asia Cup-World Ranking Tournament (Stage 3).
The veteran marksman defeated China's Zhenqi Shi by 7-3 set points in the final of the event at the Philippines' Clark City.
After a 28-28 draw in the first set, Ruman fell behind after losing the second set 26-29. But he came back to edge the third set 29-25 before taking the fourth 28-25.
Ruman, the bronze medalist in the recurve event at the last World Championship, edged the final set 28-27 to seal the win.
