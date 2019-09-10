Misfiring Croatia go top as Slovakia stun Hungary
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Sep 2019 04:48 AM BdST Updated: 10 Sep 2019 04:48 AM BdST
Croatia went top of Euro 2020 qualifying Group E despite being held to a surprise 1-1 draw in Azerbaijan as Hungary slipped to a shock 2-1 home defeat by neighbours Slovakia on Monday.
The results lifted Croatia into pole position on 10 points from five games, one ahead of Slovakia, who bounced back in style after Friday's 4-0 home drubbing by the Croatians, and Hungary.
Wales have six points from four games and Azerbaijan are on one point from five matches.
The Croatians took an 11th-minute lead thanks to a Luka Modric penalty after Anton Krivotsyuk handled the ball and then missed a hatful of chances before substitute Tamkin Khalilzade equalised with a solo effort.
The forward weaved his way past three defenders after cutting in from the left flank and beat goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic with a fine shot from eight metres.
Home keeper Emil Balayev twice denied Nikola Vlasic and also kept out a pair of Ante Rebic sitters in the first half, while Azerbaijan had two goals correctly ruled out for offside in an action-packed encounter.
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic scorned his players for a below-par performance as it left them with work to do in order to qualify for next year's 24-nation tournament.
"Some of my players need to grow up," Dalic told reporters.
"We missed too many chances after taking an early lead and their goalkeeper also had an excellent afternoon. They stifled us in the second half and we only have ourselves to blame."
Hungary failed to capitalise on Croatia's slip-up as they conceded two goals against the run of play in front of a fervent home crowd in Budapest.
Robert Mak fired the visitors ahead in the 40th minute when he swept a loose ball into the net from seven metres after Marek Hamsik's teasing low cross from the right rebounded kindly.
The home side levelled in the 50th minute when 18-year-old Dominik Szoboszlai curled in a delightful free kick past keeper Martin Dubravka for his first international goal.
But the Hungarians were rocked again six minutes later when Slovakia's 19-year-old striker Robert Bozenik also netted the first goal for his country, driving in a crisp shot from the edge of the penalty area.
Mak fired over an empty net after a defensive mix-up several minutes later and Dubravka then rescued Slovakia when he kept out a rasping shot by midfielder Balazs Dzsudzsak.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Netherlands shock Germany in topsy-turvy 4-2 win
- As coach I wouldn't have wanted Neymar back, says del Bosque
- Women are ‘proving a point’: A variety of styles can win
- Navas joins PSG from Real, Areola to Madrid on loan
- Roma sign Mkhitaryan, Kalinic on loan
- Sheikh Kamal Memorial 1st SAARC Snooker Championship kicks off in Dhaka
- Arsenal fight back against Spurs to draw London derby
- Aguero at the double for City; United frustrated by Saints
- Fati becomes Barca's youngest ever scorer in La Liga with strike at Osasuna
- Holders Liverpool face Napoli in Champions League group stage
Most Read
- DMP launches mobile app for citizen info
- ‘Small’ fire damages EVMs in EC building basement in Dhaka; probes open
- Bangladesh tech researcher shot dead in US
- Australia blocks access to 8 websites showing video of NZ mosque attacks
- Bangladesh probing two foreign fishing boats over ‘false declaration’
- More Americans will die after Trump abruptly ends Afghan talks, Taliban say
- China’s BRI 'debt trap' raises concerns among Bangladesh, India experts
- Rashid bowls Afghanistan to historic overseas Test win against Bangladesh
- Rieta Rahman merges her party with BNP after securing nomination
- BSMMU’s first liver transplant patient dies of dengue