Netherlands shock Germany in topsy-turvy 4-2 win
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Sep 2019 03:10 AM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2019 03:10 AM BdST
Netherlands scored four times in 32 second-half minutes to stage a 4-2 comeback win against hosts Germany in their Euro 2020 Group C qualifier on Friday.
The Germans went ahead with Serge Gnabry netting his fourth goal in four qualifiers in the ninth minute. The Dutch came back stronger after the break, scoring twice in seven minutes with Frenkie De Jong in the 59th and a Jonathan Tah own goal.
Georginio Wijnaldum completed the win in stoppage time.
Belarus earned a stoppage time 2-1 win at Estonia to claim their first points in the other game in the group on Friday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Netherlands shock Germany in topsy-turvy 4-2 win
- As coach I wouldn't have wanted Neymar back, says del Bosque
- Women are ‘proving a point’: A variety of styles can win
- Navas joins PSG from Real, Areola to Madrid on loan
- Roma sign Mkhitaryan, Kalinic on loan
- Sheikh Kamal Memorial 1st SAARC Snooker Championship kicks off in Dhaka
- Arsenal fight back against Spurs to draw London derby
- Aguero at the double for City; United frustrated by Saints
- Fati becomes Barca's youngest ever scorer in La Liga with strike at Osasuna
- Holders Liverpool face Napoli in Champions League group stage
Most Read
- Telenor, Axiata end Asia merger talks
- How the Rohingya are applying for Bangladesh passports
- US-Bangla flight attendant detained with 10kg gold at Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh qualify for Women’s T20 World Cup with win over Ireland in semifinals
- Bangladesh to name metro rail stations after Japanese victims of 2016 terrorist attack
- First phase of Dhaka Elevated Expressway to open to traffic next year
- Dhaka boy who police said was ‘kidnapped and murdered’ says he fled home
- Cox’s Bazar authorities return seized objects to NGO SHED
- BTRC serves notice on GP, Robi over ‘unpaid’ due
- As coach I wouldn't have wanted Neymar back, says del Bosque