Navas joins PSG from Real, Areola to Madrid on loan
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Sep 2019 01:55 AM BdST Updated: 03 Sep 2019 01:55 AM BdST
Triple Champions League-winning goalkeeper Keylor Navas has joined Paris St Germain on a four-year deal from Real Madrid, the French champions said on Monday.
Navas joined Real in 2014 and was their number one during an unprecedented hat-trick of Champions League titles between 2016 and 2018 but he lost his place in the team after Belgium's Thibaut Courtois joined last year.
"Paris St Germain is pleased to announce the transfer of goalkeeper Keylor Antonio Navas Gamboa from Real Madrid," the French club said in a statement https://en.psg.fr/teams/first-team/content/keylor-navas-signs-four-year-deal-with-paris-saint-germain.
"The Costa Rican shot-stopper has signed a four-year contract with the capital club until 30 June 2023. Navas, who also holds Spanish nationality, is the first Costa Rican in the history of the Paris St Germain men's team."
Real coach Zinedine Zidane said last month that he did not want Navas to leave but PSG keeper Alphonse Areola headed the other way on a season-long loan to the Spanish club.
"I'm really excited to sign for Paris St Germain," Navas said. "After my experience in Spain, I'm coming to France with high hopes."
PSG top the Ligue 1 table with nine points from four games.

