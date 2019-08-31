Home > Sport

Fati becomes Barca's youngest ever scorer in La Liga with strike at Osasuna

   

Published: 31 Aug 2019 11:25 PM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2019 11:33 PM BdST

Sixteen-year-old Ansu Fati became Barcelona's youngest ever La Liga goalscorer on Saturday but could not prevent his side stumbling to a surprise 2-2 draw at promoted Osasuna which left the champions with only four points after three games.
Related Stories

Roberto Torres' thumping volley gave Osasuna the lead in the seventh minute to send the boisterous El Sadar crowd into a frenzy and Barca struggled to cope with the home side in a first half in which they failed to have a single shot at goal.

Coach Ernesto Valverde turned to Fati at the start of the second period and the teenager needed only six minutes to get off the mark, rising to head home a cross from fellow academy graduate Carles Perez.

Barca took the lead in the 64th minute through a superb strike into the bottom corner from Arthur Melo but Osasuna were given a way back when Gerard Pique handled in the area and Torres made no mistake from the spot to equalise in the 81st.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk with the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year and Champions League Defender of the Season awards. Football - Champions League Group Stage draw - Grimaldi Forum, Monaco - August 29, 2019. Reuters

Van Dijk picks up UEFA Player of the Year award

Real face PSG

Isco adds to Real's injury problems

Ajax Champions League hopes in balance

Japan donates gymnastics equipment

Soccer Aid 2019 - England v Soccer Aid World XI - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - June 16, 2019 Soccer Aid World XI's Eric Cantona Action Images via Reuter

Cantona to receive UEFA award

Mbappe, Cavani sidelined by injuries

Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v Real Betis - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - August 25, 2019 Barcelona's Anssumane Fati celebrates after the match. Reuters

Fati, Barca's latest talented youngster

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.