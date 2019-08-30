Home > Sport

Holders Liverpool face Napoli in Champions League group stage

  >>  Reuters

Published: 30 Aug 2019 12:23 AM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2019 12:23 AM BdST

European champions Liverpool received a relatively kind draw for the group stage of this year's Champions League with Italy's Napoli their toughest opponents in Group E.

Juergen Klopp's side, who beat Tottenham Hotspur in June's final to win their sixth European Cup, will also face Austria's Salzburg and Belgian side Genk.

The draw produced two fascinating groups which should deliver a real battle for qualification with Barcelona facing Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague in Group F.

Group D is also a mouth-watering prospect with Italian champions Juventus taking on Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane will return to his homeland France for a clash with Paris St Germain in Group A which also includes Club Brugge and Galatasaray.

Last year's runners-up Tottenham Hotspur face German champions Bayern Munich as well as Greek side Olympiakos and Serbia's Red Star Belgrade in Group B.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Isco adds to Real's injury problems

Ajax Champions League hopes in balance

Japan donates gymnastics equipment

Soccer Aid 2019 - England v Soccer Aid World XI - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - June 16, 2019 Soccer Aid World XI's Eric Cantona Action Images via Reuter

Cantona to receive UEFA award

Mbappe, Cavani sidelined by injuries

Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v Real Betis - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - August 25, 2019 Barcelona's Anssumane Fati celebrates after the match. Reuters

Fati, Barca's latest talented youngster

Liverpool dispatch Arsenal

Real held to draw with Valladolid

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.