Holders Liverpool face Napoli in Champions League group stage
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Aug 2019 12:23 AM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2019 12:23 AM BdST
European champions Liverpool received a relatively kind draw for the group stage of this year's Champions League with Italy's Napoli their toughest opponents in Group E.
Juergen Klopp's side, who beat Tottenham Hotspur in June's final to win their sixth European Cup, will also face Austria's Salzburg and Belgian side Genk.
The draw produced two fascinating groups which should deliver a real battle for qualification with Barcelona facing Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague in Group F.
Group D is also a mouth-watering prospect with Italian champions Juventus taking on Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow.
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane will return to his homeland France for a clash with Paris St Germain in Group A which also includes Club Brugge and Galatasaray.
Last year's runners-up Tottenham Hotspur face German champions Bayern Munich as well as Greek side Olympiakos and Serbia's Red Star Belgrade in Group B.
