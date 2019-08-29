Van Dijk, Bronze pick up UEFA Player of the Year awards

Following are the award winners who were honoured by UEFA during the Champions League draw on Thursday in Monaco.

UEFA Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) England's Lucy Bronze is presented with the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year award. Football - Champions League Group Stage draw - Grimaldi Forum, Monaco - August 29, 2019. Reuters Lucy Bronze (Olympique Lyonnais) UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin with award winners Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong, Liverpool's Alisson and Virgil van Dijk and Barcelona's Lionel Messi. Football - Champions League Group Stage draw - Grimaldi Forum, Monaco - August 29, 2019. Reuters Best players of the 2018/19 Champions League: Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Liverpool) Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) UEFA President's Award: Eric Cantona