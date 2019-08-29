Home > Sport

Van Dijk, Bronze pick up UEFA Player of the Year awards

Published: 29 Aug 2019 11:29 PM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2019 11:42 PM BdST

Following are the award winners who were honoured by UEFA during the Champions League draw on Thursday in Monaco.

UEFA Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

England's Lucy Bronze is presented with the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year award. Football - Champions League Group Stage draw - Grimaldi Forum, Monaco - August 29, 2019. Reuters

UEFA Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Olympique Lyonnais)

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin with award winners Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong, Liverpool's Alisson and Virgil van Dijk and Barcelona's Lionel Messi. Football - Champions League Group Stage draw - Grimaldi Forum, Monaco - August 29, 2019. Reuters

Best players of the 2018/19 Champions League:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax)

Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

UEFA President's Award: Eric Cantona

