Van Dijk, Bronze pick up UEFA Player of the Year awards
Published: 29 Aug 2019 11:29 PM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2019 11:42 PM BdST
Following are the award winners who were honoured by UEFA during the Champions League draw on Thursday in Monaco.
UEFA Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
England's Lucy Bronze is presented with the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year award. Football - Champions League Group Stage draw - Grimaldi Forum, Monaco - August 29, 2019. Reuters
England's Lucy Bronze is presented with the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year award. Football - Champions League Group Stage draw - Grimaldi Forum, Monaco - August 29, 2019. Reuters
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin with award winners Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong, Liverpool's Alisson and Virgil van Dijk and Barcelona's Lionel Messi. Football - Champions League Group Stage draw - Grimaldi Forum, Monaco - August 29, 2019. Reuters
Best players of the 2018/19 Champions League:
Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Liverpool)
Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax)
Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
UEFA President's Award: Eric Cantona
WARNING:
