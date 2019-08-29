Isco adds to Real's injury problems
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Aug 2019 04:55 AM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2019 04:55 AM BdST
Real Madrid's injury worries have continued at the start of the Liga season with midfielder Isco suffering a hamstring injury.
The 27-year-old Spain international, who has featured in both of Real's games so far, joins a growing injury list at the Santiago Bernabeu just two weeks into the new campaign.
"Our player has been diagnosed with a muscular injury in the right femoral biceps. His recovery will continue to be monitored," read a club statement on Wednesday.
Isco joins James Rodriguez, who has been ruled out of the weekend trip to Villarreal with a calf injury, on the sidelines.
Attacking midfielder Marco Asensio is likely to miss the rest of the campaign with a knee injury picked up in pre-season.
New signings Eden Hazard and Rodrygo have yet to make their debuts due to muscle problems while back-up striker Mariano Diaz has a similar issue and none are likely to feature on Sunday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Isco adds to Real's injury problems
- Japan donates gymnastics equipment to Bangladesh ahead of Tokyo Olympics
- Ajax face must-win game to return to Champions League
- Cantona to receive UEFA President's Award
- Who is Ansu Fati, Barcelona's latest talented youngster?
- PSG forwards Mbappe, Cavani sidelined by injuries
- Injured Messi out of Barca game with Betis
- Real Madrid held to frustrating draw with Valladolid after late equaliser
- Salah at the double as Liverpool dispatch Arsenal
- Tributes pour in as Spanish striker Torres retires
Most Read
- Expatriates ‘beaten up’ inside Bangladesh mission in Brunei
- Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir made OSD over lurid video, facing investigation
- Former Jamalpur DC Kabir faces possible sacking over scandal
- Anwarul to become new cabinet secretary; Shafiul alternate ED at World Bank
- CID chief Shafiqul Islam made new DMP commissioner
- JP leader Yasir under fire as he takes Ershad’s autistic child to party office to buy nomination form
- The Thai palace posted photos of the king’s consort. Then the website went down
- ‘Disturbed’ BNP MP Rumeen withdraws land application after internet criticism
- Bangladesh poised to enter Japan’s labour market
- Government taking 'final move' to revoke GP, Robi licences over 'unpaid' dues