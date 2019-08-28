Home > Sport

Japan donates gymnastics equipment to Bangladesh ahead of Tokyo Olympics

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Aug 2019 11:51 PM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2019 01:09 AM BdST

Japan has donated gymnastics equipment to Bangladesh as part of its “Sport for Tomorrow’ scheme ahead of the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic games to be hosted by Tokyo.

Charge d’Affaires of the Japanese Embassy Hiroyuki Yamaya, Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation President Sheikh Bashir Ahmed and Bangladesh Olympic Association Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza were present at the hand-over ceremony on Wednesday.

It took place at the training facility of Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation at Bangladesh Sport Council in Dhaka.

The equipment, the rings and parallel bars were donated from Japan Gymnastics Association upon the request from Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation, the embassy said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan and the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh had been supporting both organisations by helping them communicate each other as well as arranging the transportation of the equipment under the “Sport for Tomorrow” scheme.

Yamaya mentioned that toward 2020 Olympic and Paralympic games and the 50th anniversary of Japan-Bangladesh relations in 2022, the two nations will enjoy more interaction in different fields, including sport and culture.

Toward the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic games, Japan aims to promote to the people all around the world, of all generations including the youth who represent the future, the value of sport and the Olympic and Paralympic movement.

The Japanese foreign ministry is a participant of this scheme and has been promoting international activities thorough sport activities and actively involved in international cooperation in the field of sport, the embassy said.

